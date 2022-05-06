Death and Destruction After Massive Explosion at Iconic Cuba Hotel

An explosion rocked downtown Havana, Cuba Friday, hitting the popular Hotel Saratoga, according to local authorities and witness accounts.

The explosion at the upscale hotel was caused by a gas leak, preliminary investigations have found, the office of Cuba’s president said Friday.

Search and rescue efforts are underway at the hotel, but already eight people are dead, according to the president's office. Up to 13 people are missing at this time, First Secretary of the Party in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, said.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is at the hotel assessing the damage, his office’s Twitter account said.

The explosion, which witness footage show appeared to tear the walls off of multiple floors of the hotel, was set to reopen next Tuesday after an extended closure due to the pandemic, according to the hotel’s Facebook page.

The hotel did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story is developing.