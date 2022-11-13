Explosion in Busy Istanbul Square Kills 6, Wounds Another 53 People
‘ALMOST DEAFENING’
An explosion in a central area of Istanbul claimed at least six lives and wounded another 53 people on Sunday, according to Turkish authorities. The blast, caught on tape by shocked onlookers, rattled the heart of Taksim Square around 4:20 p.m. local time. The eruption soared in an orange ball of flame on a pedestrian street in the city’s tourism district, causing hundreds of shoppers to turn and flee. “I saw three or four people on the ground,” one onlooker, Cemal Denizci, told AFP. “People were running in panic... There was black smoke. The noise was so strong, almost deafening.” It is currently unclear what caused the explosion, but state officials are pointing fingers at terrorist organizations including Islamic militant groups and Kurdish separatists that targeted the region in a series of attacks between 2015 and 2016, according to Reuters. “It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism,” said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.