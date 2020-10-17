Explosion Turns Florida Music Video Shoot on Boat Into ‘Floating Fireball’
INFERNO
More than a dozen people were injured and sent scrambling for their lives after a music video shoot on a 41-foot boat was rocked by an explosion Thursday, Fort Lauderdale authorities say. The video was well underway on the South Fork New River on Thursday, with a singer in the midst of crooning for the cameras, models positioned behind him, as an explosion struck and black smoke shot up into the sky. Many of the 21 passengers on board the Wellcraft dove into the water to escape and were pulled to safety before the boat turned into what Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan described as a “floating fireball,” Local 10 reported. Thirteen of the 21 passengers were injured, all of them with burns, though none were kille. The cause of the explosion is still unclear.