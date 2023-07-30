Explosions Rock Moscow in Brazen Early-Morning Drone Attack

Several explosions rocked Moscow early Sunday morning in a drone attack that damaged a skyscraper, left at least one person injured, and shut down airspace over the area, according to local reports.

The Moscow City business center took a direct hit in the attack, with footage from the scene showing debris and smoke apparently pouring out of the building. Local outlet 112 reported that a security guard was injured in the strike, though Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no injuries had been reported.

“Ukrainian drones attacked tonight. The facades on two [Moscow] City office towers were slightly damaged,” Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Residents reported hearing multiple explosions just before 3:30 a.m. local time, as air defenses were activated to shoot down the drones. Witnesses told local media at least one of the drones appeared to tear through a floor in the Moscow City skyscraper, blowing out nearby windows in the process.

Airspace over and around the city was shut down as a result of the attack, and Vnukovo International Airport temporarily halted incoming and outgoing flights.