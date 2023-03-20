Explosive ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Mid-Season Trailer Shows Fallout of ‘Scandoval’ Affair
BEST DAYS OF OUR LIVES
The “Scandoval” is taking center stage on the mid-season trailer for Vanderpump Rules. In the wake of the affair between co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss being revealed, VPR picked back up the cameras to conclude the explosive season, capturing the end-days of Sandoval’s long term relationship with Ariana Madix. “I wish we both would have tried harder” a deflated Sandoval tells Madix in the trailer, in a scene that appears to be from their relationship fallout. “You don’t deserve one tear of mine,” she shoots back. The explosive trailer shows Scheana Shay—who may or may not have given Leviss a black eye—explaining “this is a full-blown love affair” amid a chaotic tease of clips. The trailer ends back with Sandoval and Madix, the cheater asking her “you want anything?” “I want for you to die,” she responds in a dead-pan. The jaw-dropping season continues airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.