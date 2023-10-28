Exponent Beauty’s Power System Takes the Guesswork Out of Skincare Dosing
EXPONENTIAL RESULTS
Whether you’re looking for more ways to be sustainable and eco-friendly in your daily routines and habits or if you are just looking for clinical-grade skincare that gives you the best results at the best price, Exponent Beauty’s on-the-go-friendly Power Systems are a great solution. The unmixed Power Systems are formulated with the same clinical-grade active ingredients and Precision Dosing technology as the brand’s original Power Systems but designed to be more portable, allowing you to use them at home or while you’re traveling.
Exponent Beauty Power Systems
The serums come unmixed, allowing the user to concoct their own formula. Plus, by keeping the various ingredients separate until immediately prior to use, Exponent Beauty’s unmixed formulas keep the anti-aging active ingredients more potent than pre-mixed serums. The hand-held Power System is designed to deliver the perfect dose of the brand’s Active Powder for optimal efficacy and absorption—without irritation or waste. The Exponent Beauty Power Systems are available in three formulas to target different signs of aging: Brightening Boost Power System with 10 percent L-Ascorbic Acid (vitamin C) for discoloration, tone, and fine lines; the Firming Filter COQ10 Power System for elasticity and firmness; and the Time Rewind Retinol Power System for wrinkles, texture, and breakouts. Regardless of your skincare concerns, Exponent Beauty’s Power Systems delivers the best bang for your buck without sacrificing efficacy or emptying your wallet.
