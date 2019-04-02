Express is Giving You An Extra 20% Off More Than 3,000 Clearance Items, Including Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories
EXPRESSLY WORTHWHILE
With Express taking an extra 20% off both men's and women's sale items (more than 3,000 of them), there's something for everyone in this massive sale. The men’s section has more than 1,200 items for you to choose from, including some springtime notables like this wool-blend, thermal regulating v-neck sweater. You can get one of its 11 colors for $33 (53% off). Or grab a silk tie that’s actually nice for $24 (55% off). There’s so much more, from dress shirts to blazers. Over in the women’s section there’s even more selection with more than 2,000 items. This velvet cami is a standout, yours for $24 (52% off), as is this cable-knit split back pullover sweater that looks very comfortable and perfect for lounging or enjoying increasingly better weather. It’s going for $33 (53% off). Other categories include dresses, outerwear, and more. If you’ve been waiting to express yourself, this sale is a great chance to grab a handful of items and save big.
