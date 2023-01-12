‘Life-Threatening’ Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Selma, Alabama
‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS’
A monster tornado ripped through the city of Selma on Thursday, leaving carnage in its wake, including downed power lines and damaged buildings, Alabama officials said. The “large and extremely dangerous” storm, as the National Weather Service characterized it, was one of more than a dozen reported in the state on Thursday. As the storm system’s punishing rains and powerful gales moved east throughout the day, the weather service issued an emergency warning for several counties, advising that residents take shelter amid the “life-threatening situation.” In Selma, a city of 17,000 people, at least one person was believed trapped in a collapsed building, according to Mayor James Perkins. At least one injury had been reported, a spokesperson for the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency told FOX Weather, as well as several overturned semi-trailer trucks. A Selma resident, Krishun Moore, told CNN that the twister “tore up” her house, and that the whole house had been shaking as she and her mom took shelter in the bathroom. “All we heard was wind,” she said. Former state Sen. Hank Sanders said he’d been informed that the damage extended “all over Selma.”