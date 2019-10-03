CHEAT SHEET
RED FACES
Protesters Try to Spray ‘Blood’ on U.K. Government Building, but Hose Explodes and Drenches Them
Demonstrators tried to spray fake blood all over a British government building as part of a climate protest Thursday—but their hose exploded and flailed around uncontrollably as it splattered them in red goop. Activist group Extinction Rebellion—known for its disruptive protest methods and publicity stunts—used a fire engine to spray the Treasury building in London with what they said was 1,800 liters of fake blood. Before the spraying began, the protesters unfurled a banner urging the British government to “stop funding climate death.” However, video from the event shows the hose that was pumping out the blood suffered some kind of malfunction and whipped around of its accord. Police later turned up to protect the building, according to Sky News. Campaigners said the fake blood was made with food dye that can be washed off.