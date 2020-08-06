This Extra Thick Exercise Mat Saved My Wrists and Knees

Since my gym has closed, I have been attempting to optimize my home gym as much as possible. That means getting things that I try and use during every workout, like resistance bands, weights (of some shape or form), among other things. Something I personally can’t live without is a good mat to exercise on. I do a lot of yoga, and so I always thought all I needed was a barebones yoga mat. I couldn’t have been more incorrect.

This mat from Gaiam is extra thick. In fact, it’s ⅖ of an inch thick. It works as a yoga mat, yes, but it’s also great for any other kind of exercise you might be up to, whether it’s pilates, barre, and really any other floor exercises you can think of; the thickness is exactly why I love it. In the past, while doing yoga or pushups, my wrists would get sore. Thankfully, the extra padding gives my wrists a break, and my knees, too. If I’m jumping around, the mat provides more cushioning and traction than my more traditional yoga mat (and even more than my hardwood floor). The beautiful thing is, this all translates beyond the home gym as well. It makes for an ideal standing pad at your standing desk, or a great spot to kneel on while doing some gardening. The mat also rolls up and has a strap, which makes it both easy to store and easy to carry.

It’s important to have the right equipment, especially when you’re exercising, and with this mat in tow, I can complain all I want about exercising, but my knees and wrists never will.

Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

