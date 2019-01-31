Extreme Cold to Ease Up After Leaving at Least Eight Dead
END IN SIGHT
At least eight people have died the deep freeze that plunged temperatures in the Midwest to record lows, but the extreme cold is expected to ease during Thursday. The Associated Press reports the dead include an an elderly man in Illinois who fell trying to get into his home, a University of Iowa student found behind an academic hall, a man struck by a snowplow in the Chicago area, and a Milwaukee man who froze to death in a garage. Although the cold is expected to ease up during the day, the system could still bring record lows in some places before the thaw. The National Weather Service said Chicago could hit lows early Thursday that break the city’s record of minus 27. But temperatures are expected to bounce back into single digits later in the day and into the 20s on Friday. Disruptions from the cold—including power outages, canceled flights and trains, and burst water mains—will be tackled when the weather improves.