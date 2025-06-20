The ‘Heat Dome’ Is Coming: Are You Prepared?
Summer has arrived, and with it come dangerous levels of heat and humidity. This weekend, a “heat dome” will bring extreme temperatures to the Midwest and the East Coast, abating sometime next week. Not to be confused with a heat wave—in which temperatures are elevated for an extended period of time—a heat dome is caused by a buildup of pressure in the atmosphere, which traps heat and causes extended periods of brutal temperatures, sometimes for weeks, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Winds from the Gulf of Mexico will bring additional humidity, which, when compounded by the over 90-degree heat, has the potential to make the heat under the “dome” feel 20 degrees hotter than it is. The Mid-Atlantic is projected to experience temperatures of up to 110 degrees, and the Northeast will hit more than 100 degrees. The extreme heat risk could be particularly devastating to young people, the elderly, unhoused people, and those who work outdoors. The National Weather Service (NWS) also warns that the scorching temperatures may deteriorate pavement and railway tracks, impact aircraft operations, strain water resources and the electrical grid, and have lasting impacts on crops. The NWS advises that populations in the affected areas stay in cool indoor spaces, reduce outdoor physical activity, dress for the weather, and stay hydrated.