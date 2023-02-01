‘Extremely Dangerous’ Torture Suspect Dead After Oregon Standoff
MANHUNT OVER
An “extremely dangerous” suspect wanted in connection with a brutal kidnapping in Oregon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound late Tuesday following a tense standoff with police, authorities say. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, barricaded himself underneath a house in the town of Grants Pass as several law enforcement agencies moved in to arrest him. A few hours later, police confirmed to KTVL that he died at a hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death came just a few days after police warned that Foster was likely using dating apps to lure new victims and find help in evading law enforcement. Having served time in a Nevada prison for holding his then-girlfriend captive in 2019, Foster had been sought by police since Jan. 24, when a woman was found bound and severely beaten in a Grants Pass home.