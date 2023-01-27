Extremely Vain Bear Caught Taking 400 Selfies on Colorado Trail Cam
WORK IT, BABY
When park officials in Boulder, Colorado, check the nine motion-detecting trail cams they have set up across 46,000 acres of parkland, they usually get snapshots of animals simply going about their daily lives. But they were amused recently to instead find one of their resident bears had spent the night taking around 400 selfies. And thus a bearfluencer was born. The pics, ranging from blue steels to playful ‘tongue out’ shots to a sassy death drop at the end, required no filters and were not #sponcon, as far as we can tell. The bear’s insta handle is still unknown. Park wildlife ecologist Christian Nunes said in a blog post that they’re “fortunate to live in an area with a rich diversity of wildlife species, and these cameras help us to learn what animals are really out there, and what they are up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years.”