CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Extremely Vain Bear Caught Taking 400 Selfies on Colorado Trail Cam

    WORK IT, BABY

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    A bear was caught taking 400 selfies on a trail cam in Boulder, Colorado

    Instagram/Boulder OSMP

    When park officials in Boulder, Colorado, check the nine motion-detecting trail cams they have set up across 46,000 acres of parkland, they usually get snapshots of animals simply going about their daily lives. But they were amused recently to instead find one of their resident bears had spent the night taking around 400 selfies. And thus a bearfluencer was born. The pics, ranging from blue steels to playful ‘tongue out’ shots to a sassy death drop at the end, required no filters and were not #sponcon, as far as we can tell. The bear’s insta handle is still unknown. Park wildlife ecologist Christian Nunes said in a blog post that they’re “fortunate to live in an area with a rich diversity of wildlife species, and these cameras help us to learn what animals are really out there, and what they are up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years.”

    Read it at NewsNation