Extremism Is Only Getting Worse Among Canadian Military Members, Report Finds
A new report released by an advisory panel Monday revealed that the number of members with extremist views is getting larger in the Canadian Armed Forces, and the military has been failing to adequately suss out those with violent ideologies. According to the panel, some military leaders are unaware of who to contact when they engage with someone who displays extremist behavior, and investigations are more difficult because allegations of extremism have to remain confidential. “It is becoming increasingly covert, and technological advances…pose significant challenges in detecting these members,” the panel wrote in the 121-page report. The panel recommended a partnership between the military, police, and intelligence organizations to help track extremist ideologies.