Exxon Mobil Says Trump’s Hypothetical Call With CEO ‘Never Happened’
Exxon Mobil issued a clarification on Twitter Monday evening after President Trump claimed he could easily call on the oil company’s CEO for a large campaign donation at any time. “I call some guy, the head of Exxon. I call the head of Exxon. I don’t know,” Trump said at an Arizona campaign event Monday afternoon, before playing out a hypothetical conversation. “How are you doing? How’s energy coming? When are you doing the exploration? Oh, you need a couple of permits? When I call the head of Exxon I say, ‘You know, I’d love [for you] to send me $25 million for the campaign.’ ‘Absolutely sir.’” Having been made aware of Trump’s comments, the company said such an exchange “never happened.”