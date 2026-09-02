Eye Bleeding Virus Outbreak Hits Grim Milestone After Sudden Surge

Congo’s Ebola outbreak has now killed more than 3,000 people as the virus races through the country faster than health authorities can contain it, reports the Associated Press. Government figures released Wednesday show 6,186 confirmed cases and 3,007 deaths since the outbreak was declared a global health emergency in May. The outbreak, driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain, has spread across six provinces and is now Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak on record. The virus spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids and can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes. The CDC said containment efforts “remained below established response targets,” warning that the rapid spread indicates “uncontrolled expansion of the outbreak.” Conflict, attacks on health workers, weak infrastructure, and population movement have hampered efforts to track infections. As a result, African health officials estimate that the true case count could be three times higher. No vaccine specifically targeting the Bundibugyo strain or an approved treatment currently exists.