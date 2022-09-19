These Sunglasses Look and Feel Like Designer Shades Without the Price Tag

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sunglasses can oftentimes be the small accessory that brings together an entire outfit. If you have a pair that fits your face shape and your style, you can elevate your entire look without any additional effort. That being said, so many of the most popular and stylish brands tend to cost hundreds of dollars. After trying out the EyeBuyDirect Grasp Sunglasses (only $32), I don’t think I’ll ever overpay for shades ever again.

What makes EyeBuyDirect unique in comparison to other retailers is, much like the name suggests, the company buys its frames and sunglasses directly from suppliers. So, instead of paying a marked up price, the savings are passed on to you. EyeBuyDirect offers tons of originally designed glasses at great prices, including the Grasp Sunglasses. The shades have a sturdy wire frame and a round lens that fits well on a number of difference face shapes.

Grasp Sunglasses Buy at EyeBuyDirect $ 32

The sunglasses also come with an anti-scratch coating on the lenses, so even if you drop them or keep them in a pocket with your keys, the shades will look as clean as the day you bought them. This has come in handy for me several times already after accidentally leaving them in the front of my backpack alongside loose change and pens. Beyond this, you can choose personalized lenses that work best for you, including polarized lenses, prescription sunglasses or transitional lenses.

The durability of the Grasp Sunglasses extend beyond the lenses as well. The wire frame is made out of metal and acetate that stands up well to breaks or bends. Much like with the lenses, I have inadvertently already tested this by accidentally falling asleep directly on top of them without there being any bends to the frame.

The sunglasses have several small bits of flair that differentiate them from many similar options at the same price range. This is especially the case with the tortoiseshell temple arms that give an elevated appeal to the relatively simple design. This is also the case with the slightly curved forward nose bridge which helps ease the flat face that many other sunglasses in this style can display.

The Grasp Sunglasses come in two different colors: Gold and Bronze. Both colors have an understated look that mix well with a number of different outfits both casual and formal. In testing this out, I have worn these sunglasses with nothing more than a t-shirt and shorts one day as well as with a full suit for an outdoor wedding and both times, the Grasp shades fit seamlessly with both.

The biggest difference I feel with the EyeBuyDirect Grasp Sunglasses comes from the level of quality in the shades without paying hand over fist. At just a fraction of the prices of other sunglasses, you can buy a pair with the same level of design and durability. So, if you are looking to up your eyewear game, make sure to check out EyeBuyDirect before making your final decision.

