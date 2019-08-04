CHEAT SHEET
Eyewitnesses: Hero Grabbed Gun From Dayton Shooter
Witnesses say a person grabbed the rifle from a gunman who opened fire Saturday night outside a busy bar in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people. The gunman was killed moments later by police, who Mayor Nan Whaley said saved “literally hundreds of lives.” The gunman was wearing military-grade body armor and carrying high-capacity magazines, according to authorities. Police have not publicly identified the gunman. The Dayton mass shooting was just 13 hours after a mass shooting in an El Paso Walmart that killed 20 people.