Use This Catering Service to Cement Your Spot as Office MVP
Food For Thought
Looking to bring exceptional cuisine—that’s delivered on time—to your office for a team lunch (Employee Appreciation Day is on March 1) or company-wide meeting? Check out ezCater, an all-in-one platform built for workplace catering.
ezCater takes the hassle out of ordering for a large group. With just a few clicks, you can filter by cuisine, dietary need, delivery minimum, group size, budget per person, and delivery fee. There are over 100,000 restaurants on the platform nationwide, so you’ll never run out of new and delicious food to try. Having problems with your order? ezCater provides 24/7 support so you can reach a human in seconds by phone, text, or email.
Right now, save $25 on your first order of $300 or more by using the code 221EZ25 at checkout. If ezCater is a hit in the office, look into its loyalty program: with ezRewards, you earn points for every dollar of food you buy. The points can be redeemed for discounts or Amazon gift cards. Click here to start ordering today.
Disclaimer—One-time use offer on ezcater.com. Valid for new customers only on food and beverage spend of at least $300 by 3/31/2024.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.