Ezra Miller Argues With Cops Over ‘NFT Crypto Art’ in Footage From March Arrest
‘YOU JUST TOUCHED MY PENIS!’
In newly released footage of actor Ezra Miller’s arrest for disorderly conduct in Hawaii earlier this year, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise star can be seen arguing with police, accusing one officer of touching their genitals. The alleged incident occurred in a Hilo karaoke bar on March 28, with police accusing Miller, 29, of becoming enraged by patrons singing the song “Shallow,” yelling obscenities, grabbing a microphone, and lunging at a darts player. In police body camera footage, published Thursday by TMZ, Miller tells an officer: “I was assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.” They then repeatedly demand that officers disclose their full name and badge number. As officers in the video cuff Miller’s hands behind their back, the actor insists, “A guy in that bar declared himself as a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me.” They repeatedly invoke their Ninth and Fourth Amendment rights, pausing only to address an officer searching them: “Hey, you just touched my penis! Please don’t do that. I’m transgender-nonbinary and I don’t want to be searched by a man.”