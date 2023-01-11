Ezra Miller Avoids Jail for Breaking Into Vermont Home
LET’S MAKE A DEAL
Ezra Miller has managed to avoid jail time, once again. The disgraced The Flash actor was accused of breaking into a Vermont home and stealing three bottles of alcohol, pleading not guilty in October. The allegations came after months of bombshell accusations against Miller, including that they harassed a 12-year-old, assaulted several people in Hawaii and allegedly gave drugs to and manipulated an 18-year-old to drop out of school. They’ve reached a plea deal, with the judge dropping charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petty larceny. Miller had at the time said the house they broke into was a family friend’s who should have been aware of him being in the house because their mom asked for permission ahead of the alleged break-in.