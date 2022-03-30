Ezra Miller Hit With Restraining Order Request After Hawaii Arrest
STAY AWAY
Days after their arrest for an outburst at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, Ezra Miller has reportedly been hit with a restraining order filing. It’s unknown how long Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, has been in the small town of Hilo, the Associated Press reports. But since March 7 they have allegedly sparked 10 police calls for various small incidents and arguments. In a legal complaint obtained by the AP, a local couple filed for a temporary retraining order alleging that Miller had been staying with them and that hours after the actor made bail, they burst into the petitioners’ bedroom and began making threats. According to People, the couple alleges in the filing that Miller told the male victim, “I will bury you and your slut wife.” Miller also allegedly stole various items from the couple including a social security card, passport, and bank cards. Last spring, video surfaced in which Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground in Iceland.