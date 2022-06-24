Ezra Miller Housing 3 Kids on Farm Stocked With Guns and Weed: Report
WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT EZRA
Forget lawyers, guns, and money—Ezra Miller’s got bullets, guns, and weed to spare, according to a Thursday report from Rolling Stone. The controversial D.C. star whose disturbing antics are becoming the order of the day is now accused of housing three young children and their mother at their 96-acre Vermont farm, an allegedly unsafe environment so rife with marijuana and unattended firearms that a 1-year-old reportedly picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth. Rolling Stone reports that Miller has been “hosting” the mother, 25, and her children since April. Video footage from that month obtained by the magazine, it reported, shows at least eight weapons strewn around a living room, some of which appeared to be lying against a pile of stuffed animals. The children’s mother has said the farm has been a “healing haven” for them and characterized the kids’ father, one of Rolling Stone’s sources, as “violent and abusive,” an allegation the unidentified man denies. “I am going through hell and back,” the father told the magazine. “I got a bad feeling in my stomach… I do want to go get my kids, they mean the fucking world to me.”