Fighter Jet Crashes at MCAS Miramar in San Diego: Report
WORRYING
An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed at a U.S. Marine Corps installation in California late Thursday, according to a report. NBC 7 San Diego says the aircraft crashed at MCAS Miramar in San Diego shortly before midnight, and that authorities were searching for the pilot early Friday. The TV station reported that the base’s public affairs office said the jet crashed on the eastern side of the installation near Interstate 15. San Diego Police said they received a request to respond to a report of an aircraft crashing east of the base, but police at the base told them to cancel with Miramar advising that a Coast Guard helicopter was going to assist with the rescue. The cause of the crash and the status of the pilot are not yet known, though a defense official told ABC News that the Hornet was taking part in a training flight when it went down.