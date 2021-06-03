F. Lee Bailey, Famed Defense Lawyer Who Represented O.J. Simpson, Dies at 87
‘DREAM TEAM’
His clients dominated the media landscape—and now his name does the same. Famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey died Thursday at 87, The Boston Globe reports. Known for his brash style, Bailey defended some of the highest-profile figures of the 20th century, including the physician Sam Sheppard and media heiress Patty Hearst. But it was his role in the O.J. Simpson trial, on which he served as part of the “dream team,” that cemented his name among legal minds. There, he delivered the cross-examination of detective Mark Fuhrman, exposing his past use of racial epithets. It was considered one of the pivotal moments in Simpson’s defense, later leading to his acquittal.
His own name didn’t escape the spotlight. He was disbarred in Florida and Massachusetts over judicial misconduct. He first tried to obtain a legal license in Maine in 2012, but was denied over lacking the “requisite honesty and integrity.” After a two-year battle, he eventually opened up a consulting business, though he filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017.