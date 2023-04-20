F. Murray Abraham Apologizes for ‘Jokes’ Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations

F. Murray Abraham issued an apology via IndieWire Thursday amidst reports that his behavior around actresses led to his firing from the Apple+ series Mythic Quest in 2022.

Abraham was booted from Mythic Quest last April, after at least two complaints about the actor’s alleged poor conduct around some of the actresses on the show reached show creator Rob McElhenney, Rolling Stone reported this week. Abraham was told to stay away from some of the female performers, the report stated.

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” Abraham said in his statement, shared with IndieWire. “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

Before his firing, Abraham, who also starred on season 2 of the critically acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus, had portrayed C.W. Longbottom on Mythic Quest.

“We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” Lionsgate studio, which prouces Mythic Quest, told Rolling Stone. “As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

For his portrayal of Bert Di Grasso on The White Lotus, Murray, who also won an Academy Award for his performance as Antonio Salieri in 1984’s Amadeus, earned a Golden Globe nomination.