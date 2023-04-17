F. Murray Abraham Was Reportedly Booted From ‘Mythic Quest’ for Sexual Misconduct
ABRUPT EXIT
As it turns out, F. Murray Abraham’s abrupt exit from the Apple TV+ original Mythic Quest was due to complaints of sexual misconduct. According to new information obtained by Rolling Stone, Abraham was told to stay away from some of Mythic Quest’s actresses due to his behavior. When another incident occurred and was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney’s attention, Abraham was reportedly removed from the show. “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” producing studio Lionsgate said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.” Abraham was let go from Mythic Quest last April, with Lionsgate offering little explanation at the time and the actor not commenting on his removal. The 83-year-old played C.W. Longbottom, an integral character to the series before being he was written off the show in season three.