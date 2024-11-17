‘F*** you’: Brazil’s First Lady Aims Expletives at Elon Musk

Speaking at an event about social media misinformation on Saturday at the G20 summit, Brazilian First Lady Janja Lula da Silva swore at billionaire Elon Musk, who owns the platform X.

Lula da Silva, wife to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, spoke at length during her address about the way regulations can help stop the spread of false information online—policies that appear to be the antithesis of Musk’s approach to running X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Reuters, a ship’s horn went off during her speech, to which she jokingly said: “I think it’s Elon Musk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She then said she wasn’t afraid of him, adding: ”F--- you, Elon Musk."

Musk responded to the video on his platform, merely saying “lol.”

He also posted laughing face emojis and said: “They will lose the next election.”

In October, the country lifted a ban on X after it paid a $5 million fine. Access was originally blocked when the platform opted not to remove multiple profiles the government deemed as spreading misinformation during Brazil’s presidential election in 2022.