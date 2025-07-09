F1 Team Boss Fired After Bombshell Leaked Texts Scandal

Christian Horner has been fired as the principal of Red Bull’s Formula One team, a year on from an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior. The 51-year-old, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, had led the racing team since its inception in 2005. His departure comes 17 months after a female colleague accused him of sexual harassment and controlling behavior, according to the BBC. An investigation following purported leaked WhatsApp messages cleared Horner, and Horner consistently denied allegations of any wrongdoing. No reason was given for his firing on Wednesday, with Red Bull thanking Horner for his work with the team. “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today,” the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, said. “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s chief executive of corporate projects and investments, said in a statement. According to the BBC, Horner is being courted by Mercedes for a potential role next season.