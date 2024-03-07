F1 Team Boss’ Accuser Suspended After His Spice Girl Wife Complains
PLOT THICKENS
The woman who accused Formula One team boss Christian Horner of sending unwanted steamy text messages has been suspended from her post at Red Bull Racing, The Sun reports. The move comes after Horner’s wife, Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, reportedly demanded that Horner cut all communication with the employee, which he couldn’t do because they regularly crossed paths at work. “It became obvious that the situation could not continue and it was decided to suspend her on full pay while internal inquiries continue,” a source told The Sun. Although an outside investigator hired by Red Bull dismissed the allegations against Horner last week, the employee can still appeal the findings. The suspended employee insisted that she be allowed to continue working even as Horner attempted to cut her off, and has involved her lawyers at every step, The Sun reported. “Whenever she thought she was being sidelined her lawyers stepped in immediately,” the source said. An internal probe continues despite the conclusion of the external investigation.