This F1 Streaming Service Has All the Action for the 2024 Grand Prix
IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
While most motorsports fans would love to be watching the 2024 Grand Prix alongside the Tifosi in Monzsa or from a boat in Monaco, unfortunately, that doesn’t fit into everyone’s budget or PTO allowance. The good news is that you can catch all the F1 action from the comfort of your home, minus the crowds. F1 TV Pro is a premium, ad-free streaming service that includes live feeds of every practice and qualifying session, so you never miss a thing. Plus, right now, you can score a seven-day free trial if you sign up before Mar. 10. What puts F1 TV Pro in pole position is its unparalleled combination of live and on-demand race coverage and exclusive behind-the-scenes content from experts.
F1 TV Pro
Thanks to the app’s brand new interactive schedule for web and mobile, you can see exactly what’s happening at any moment and opt into what you want to watch. F1 TV Pro is also completely customizable to your preferred race weekend experience. Want to just watch the race? Choose the live coverage. Prefer to feel like you’re actually in it? Get up close and personal with the likes of Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton with F1 TV Pro’s exclusive driver-on-board footage and audio from team radio. This view means you’ll also have a front-row seat to any tense exchanges between drivers and engineers. Or, if you prefer to delve deep into the data and impress people with your knowledge of DRS and ERS, you can also follow along with driver tracker maps or live timing data. Ready to tune into an unmissable season of F1? Jumpstart your seven-day free trial here before Mar. 10.