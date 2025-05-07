FAA Admits Two Planes Clipped Wings at San Francisco Airport

Donald Trump hinted at a “truly earth shattering” announcement set to be made in the next few days ahead of the president’s visit to the Middle East. Trump, 78, teased the “development” during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “We’re going to have a very, very big announcement to make, like as big as it gets,” Trump said. “And I won’t tell you on what … and it’s very positive. It is really, really positive. It’ll be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject, very important subject. So you’ll all be here.” Carney responded to Trump that he was on “the edge of my seat” after the comments. When quizzed on the announcement later Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremony for special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump added the announcement was “not about trade” and that “it is going to be a truly earth shattering and positive development for our country.” Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next week.
A MAGA cafe owner has closed his business after only six weeks of opening, claiming “snowflakes” screwed him over. It’s not the first time it’s happened to Mark Da Costa, who previously opened a “Donald Trump safe zone” bistro in Sydney, Australia in 2020 and served pancakes with a “side of racism.” The restaurant, Hale and Hearty, fell apart when he called somebody a homophobic slur and the internet took him down. At the time, he blamed the “left-wing fake vegan community” for the closure and told critics, “go f--- yourself.” When he opened his new venture, Bueno Eatery, in Sydney’s inner west in March, he thought he’d have a fresh start and “move on” from his complicated past. But when he announced the closure less than two months later, Da Costa posed in a Trump shirt, flipping off the camera. “We closed,” he said. “St. Peter’s was the wrong area to open a business like ours,” and then took a disgusting aim at the LGBTQ+ community. The owner, who is a previous contestant from Australian Idol, added he would be “releasing a song” about the closure.
Meghan Markle shared a rare photo of Prince Archie to mark his sixth birthday on Tuesday, showing him watching the sun set over the ocean—likely from the Sussexes’ Montecito, California mansion. “Our son. Our sun,” Meghan captioned her Instagram post. “Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?” Prince Harry missed Archie’s birthday, having traveled to Las Vegas to launch a new youth leadership initiative, according to The US Sun. He previously missed his son’s fourth birthday in 2023 while attending the coronation of his dad, King Charles III. Although Harry and Meghan have mostly kept their children out of the spotlight, the Duchess of Sussex has recently shared more glimpses into her family life. Last week, she posted photos of Archie and his three-year-old sister, Princess Lilibet, holding colorful roses. “Sunday kind of love… with my little loves,” she wrote. She shared a picture on Sunday of Harry walking through what appeared to be their garden, Lilibet on his shoulders and Archie by his side.
Two United Airlines planes at the San Francisco International Airport clipped wings before their scheduled departure, the Federal Aviation Administration announced. The incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday “in an area where air traffic controllers do not communicate with flight crews,” the FAA said in a statement, CNN reported. United Flight 863 was backing out of the gate when its right wing clipped the left wing of United Flight 877. The former plane was destined for Sydney, Australia, while the latter had been headed to Hong Kong. A spokesperson for the airline said no injuries occurred, and everyone “deplaned normally.” They added: “We are working with our customers to rebook them on other flights.” A similar wing-clipping incident occurred April 10 between two American Airlines planes on the taxiway of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Seven members of Congress were in one of the planes, which was heading to New York. No injuries occurred. The FAA, under President Donald Trump, has cut its workforce, which has led to concern about the potential for negative ramifications for air safety. In February, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy defended firing “fewer than 400 employees” who he said were classified as probationary.
Expectant parents in New Zealand may have to change plans after the government released a list of 40 new banned baby names. The Registrar-General’s office, which approves each New Zealand baby’s name before their birth certificate can be registered, declines names it deems offensive or otherwise problematic, and releases its list of rejected names each year. A few of this year’s names, like Indica and Sativa, are banned given they are also strains of marijuana. However, the common girls’ name Fanny was also rejected for the second year in a row because it is sometimes used as a slang term to describe female genitalia. Fanny wasn’t the only surprising ban: names like Rogue and Caesar were also on the chopping block without clear justification. Also on the list were a slew of names referencing royalty or clergy, including King, Duke, Bishop, Princess, and Prince. Don’t try to get clever, either: Prynce, Pryncess, and other spelling variations won’t fly.
President and full-time Kennedy Center chairman Donald Trump has spoken about his quest to remake the historic Washington, D.C. venue in his own image. His team now wants his $20 billion lawsuit with CBS to pay for it, according to The Atlantic. Trump allies have been plotting ways to raise money for the venue, including hosting a fundraiser next month before a performance of Les Miserables. One of those ways, according to The Atlantic, is to direct funds from a potential settlement with CBS’ parent company Paramount Global to the Kennedy Center. Trump sued CBS for $20 billion for allegedly illegally editing a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris to make her look better. CBS has denied the charge, but its parent company has entered settlement talks with Trump’s team to try and secure approval for its pending merger with Skydance. CBS declined The Atlantic’s request for comment. Dozens of stars have canceled Kennedy Center performances over his takeover, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and comedian Issa Rae.
Buster Murdaugh, the only surviving son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, has married his longtime girlfriend Brooklynn White. TMZ reported that Buster and White tied the knot during a ceremony in South Carolina on Saturday. In June 2021, White was with Buster when his father Alex—then a prominent attorney—called to tell him that his mother Maggie, 52, and brother Paul, 22, had been shot dead at the hunting lodge owned by the Murdaugh family. A year later, Alex was indicted for the murders. At Alex’s trial in 2023, Buster took the stand in his father’s defense, testifying that after the call, he and White immediately got into the car and drove approximately 200 miles from her home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to the Murdaugh estate in Colleton County. “He was heartbroken,” Buster recalled his father’s reaction when he arrived that night, People reported. “I walked in the door and saw him, gave him a hug. He was destroyed.” Alex was eventually found guilty of murdering Maggie and Paul, and received two consecutive life sentences. Nevertheless, Buster later told FOX Nation that he believes his father is innocent and that he worries a killer is still on the loose.
Stephen A. Smith is ready for his close-up. The longtime ESPN commentator, who made his acting debut on a 2016 episode of General Hospital, will appear in this Thursday’s episode of Law & Order. But don’t get too excited: you may not see very much of him. Smith will appear as a “tough-love sports agent” who is “found stabbed to death.” Smith, 57, told People he’s a huge fan of the show—specifically seasons 3 through 21–and that guest starring was beyond his “wildest dreams.” Although he initially wanted to appear as a lawyer, Smith said that with the NBA playoffs approaching, he couldn’t commit to the “multitude of days” it would take to play one. But there’s no hard feelings: he says the experience still “means the world” to a super-fan like him. In fact, Smith said of his scene: “I thought I stepped it up, and I thought that that’s the best I’ve been yet.”
Desperate to see another classic serenade of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You?” Look no further. 10 Things I Hate About You director Gil Junger is preparing for a follow-up of the beloved rom-com, and he even plans to honor the late Heath Ledger, who passed away less than a decade after the iconic 1999 film was released. 10 Things I Hate About Dating will be followed by 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things About Kids. The first installment in the trilogy is currently in the works, backed by original producer Andrew Lazar and co-written by Junger and Naya Elle James. The famed teen flick, starring Julia Stiles, has generated a cult-like following for its adorable enemies-to-lovers trope. Junger says that Ledger, who died at just 28, “deserves to be loved” and he aims to pay tribute to the legendary actor’s spirit. Similarly to how the 90s film was a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, Junger’s new flick will also be inspired by Molière’s 1666 play The Misanthrope. Will OG cast members make an appearance? “I would love to work with Julia again,” Junger says.
Spike Lee doesn’t think his Oscar-nominated Malcolm X biopic would have been possible to make in Donald Trump’s America. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his fifth collaboration with Malcolm X star Denzel Washington, Highest 2 Lowest, Lee reflected on the 1992 film’s success and whether he thinks it could be replicated right now. “I don’t like to get into what-ifs,” Lee said before pointing out that “a lot of these people” who own movie studios were at Trump’s inauguration. “I’m not naming names, but it is not an exaggeration to say that [Malcolm X] cannot be made today with where we are in this world,” he added. Among the new Hollywood leaders sitting behind Trump that day included Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Asked what resisting Trump should look like, Lee said the answer is “different” for each person, but the stain on America is there either way. “Everybody’s not going to give you the same answer. It is personal and everybody’s different,” he responded. “I read the papers and even the people who voted for him are like, ‘WTF.’ When I travel all over the world, people I don’t even know will come up to me in an airport and say, ‘Spike, what’s happened to the United States, the so-called leader of the free world?’ They’re like, ‘How did this happen?’”