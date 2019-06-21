FAA Bars American-Registered Aircraft From Flying Over Parts of Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has barred American-registered aircraft from flying over portions of the Middle East due to rising tensions between the United States and Iran. U.S. aircraft will not be able to fly over parts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the AP reports. Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it shot down a U.S. Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk that had entered Iran's airspace early Thursday morning, but the United States claimed it was shot down in an “unprovoked attack” in international airspace. The FAA previously cautioned commercial aircraft from flying over the region due to the potential for Iranian anti-aircraft gunners to mistake them for military aircraft. Earlier on Thursday, United Airlines suspended service between Newark, N.J. and Mumbai, India due to concerns about the safety of airspace near Iran.