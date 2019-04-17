FAA Gives Modified Boeing 737 MAX Stabilization System the Thumbs Up

A Federal Aviation Administration panel gave Boeing the go-ahead Tuesday to start training pilots on how to use its updated 737 MAX stabilization system, CNN reports. In a draft report, the Flight Standardization Board said that after reviewing the “the modified Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System—a computer-based training system proposed by Boeing following two fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX-8, which has been suspended from flying in the United States and abroad— found the adjustments implemented “operationally suitable.” The FAA board, which is made up of pilots who fly the 737, deemed simulator-based training unnecessary for those who had flown the prior version of the plane. The agency is expected to publish a final board report in two weeks.