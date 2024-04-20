United Airlines ‘Deeply Disturbed’ by Video of Rockies Coach in Cockpit
‘FUN IN THE COCKPIT’
An incident involving the Colorado Rockies baseball team is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration after a video posted to Instagram showed the team’s coach sitting in the cockpit during a chartered United Airlines flight. Hitting coach Hensley Meulens posted, and then deleted, a video captioned, “Had some fun in the cockpit on our flight from Denver to Toronto. Thanks to the captain and the first officer of our United charter that allowed me this great experience.” The video shows him giving a thumbs up, and telling the person filming that they’d reached 35,000 feet. “The FAA is investigating this event. Federal regulations restrict flight deck access to specific individuals,” said a statement from the FAA on Friday. United Airlines also said they would be investigating the incident, saying they were “deeply disturbed” by the video, and that the pilots involved in the incident have been “withheld.”