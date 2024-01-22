FAA Urges Airlines to Check Door Plugs on Another Boeing Aircraft
SAFETY FIRST
The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday recommended that airlines carry out checks on a second Boeing plane that uses the same door plug design as the 737 MAX 9, the aircraft grounded by the agency after the loss of a door plug during an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month. “As an added layer of safety, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is recommending that operators of Boeing 737-900ER aircraft visually inspect mid-exit door plugs to ensure the door is properly secured,” the federal agency said. The FAA acknowledged that the 737-900ER “is not part of the newer MAX fleet” but said the shared door plug design necessitated the inspections. A door plug is a panel on the fuselage used to seal a space that would be used as an exit if the plane has more seats. The FAA grounded 171 737 MAX 9 planes after the Alaska Airlines incident on Jan. 5.