The Federal Aviation Administration warned Saturday that tensions between the U.S. and Iran could “present an increasing inadvertent risk to U.S. civil aviation operations due to the potential for miscalculation or mis-identification” in the Persian Gulf. The advisory comes as Lloyd’s of London issued a similar warning to vessels using maritime shipping lanes and Exxon Mobil evacuated its staff from Basra, Iraq, according to the Associated Press. Tensions have flared as the Trump administration beefs up its military presence with warships and bombers being sent to the region after a yet-unconfirmed threat from Iran. The Persian Gulf is a major gateway to some of the busiest airports in the world including Dubai International Airport.