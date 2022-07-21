CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Feds Seize Suspected Fabergé Egg From Russian Oligarch’s $300M Yacht
NO YOLK
Read it at CNN
Federal law-enforcement officials found what appears to be a Fabergé egg on board a seized Russian oligarch’s yacht, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Wednesday. The $300M luxury boat was brought to San Diego Bay in June after it was seized by U.S. officials in Fiji following sanctions being imposed on its owner, Suleiman Kerimov. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Monaco said the bejeweled egg was one of the most “interesting” discoveries feds had made while raiding oligarchs’ seized yachts. If authenticated, the egg would be a priceless collectible and one of the last known surviving examples of the 69 iconic objets d’art made by the House of Fabergé jewelers in Russia between 1885 and 1917.