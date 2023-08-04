Financier of QAnon-Esque Child Trafficking Film Is Arrested for Child Kidnapping
THE IRONY
One of thousands of funders of Sound of Freedom, a partially crowdfunded film about child trafficking with ties to QAnon conspiracies, was recently charged with child kidnapping, Newsweek reports. Only weeks after the film’s release, Fabian Marta, 51, was arrested by St. Louis Metropolitan Police on July 23 for the class A felony. Before his arrest, Marta seemed to brag on social media about helping fund the film, according to since-deleted Facebook posts seen by Newsweek. “The Sound of Freedom movie tackles a very tough subject, and took extraordinary effort to bring it to movie theaters,” he reportedly wrote in one post. “I’m proud to have been a small part of it.” At the end of the film, his name appears under a list of contributors in the credits who “helped bring Sound of Freedom to theaters.” He has been released on personal recognizance, and his next court date is set for Aug. 28. The nature of the alleged child kidnapping incident remains unclear. Marta did not respond to Newsweek’s attempts to reach him on Friday.