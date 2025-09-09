Face-Biting Parasite’s ‘Kissing Bug’ Disease Now Endemic in the U.S.
A life-threatening disease transmitted by bugs that bite humans’ faces is now endemic in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned. Experts say that Chagas disease, also known as “kissing bug disease,” is spreading, particularly in the south. It is caused by a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi found in the feces of the triatomine bug, which has a penchant for biting the faces of its victims. The bugs pick up the parasite when they bite other carriers, which can include dogs and The Washington Post reports rising canine infections in California and Texas. The early stage of human infection, according to the CDC, can present few symptoms beyond fatigue, aches, and the so-called “Romañas sign,” which is characterized by swelling of the eyelids. The health agency says that early detection is vital, and without treatment the condition can persist for the remainder of the patient’s life. While many people remain asymptomatic, around 30 percent of cases develop life-threatening symptoms such as heart disease. Paula Stigler Granados, associate professor at the San Diego State University School of Public Health, told the Post that the disease is “often fatal by the time symptoms develop.”