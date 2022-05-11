Face Masks on European Flights ‘No Longer Recommended’
NEW GUIDELINES
Wearing a face mask in airports and on European flights is “no longer recommended,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced the change, which is set to take effect on Monday, May 16. “From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport,” EASA executive director Patrick Ky said, according to Sky News. “It is a relief to all of us that we are finally reaching a stage in the pandemic where we can start to relax the health safety measures.” Vulnerable passengers are still advised to wear a mask and travelers will be told to observe social distancing while indoors. A number of U.S. airlines have already dropped mask requirements.