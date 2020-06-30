These Tie-Around Face Masks Won’t Hurt Your Ears, No Matter How Long You Wear Them For

There’s a lot that goes into finding a face mask that works for you. Do you need one that you can throw in the wash easily? Or are you more focused on buying in bulk? One of the main things I look out for is how the mask secures to your face. I have pretty sensitive ears. My cartilage piercing lasted a whole three months. Headbands are a no-go. And masks with elastics give me headaches if I wear them for more than an hour. So, I went on a hunt to find cloth masks you can wear all day that won’t give you sore ears.

Reusable Masks, Three Pack This is the mask I use every day. It’s comfortable, once you get a hang of putting it. Rest the top loop on the crown of your head, hold the nose wire in place, and tighten the two bottom strings behind your neck. It’s secure but not suffocating, since it’s made with quilters cotton, and it comes in a three-pack of fun colors. Plus, there’s a pocket for filters. Buy on BAGGU $ 32

Levi's Re-Usable Reversible Face Mask (Pack of 3) Similar to the Baggu mask, these have the same ties but feature a looser-fitting face cover. They come in a pack of three and are completely machine-washable. They’re also reversible, if you want something a little more neutral on the outside. Buy on Amazon $ 15

Parachute Face Masks, Set of 5 These tie masks are made from layers of 100% cotton, all from the brand’s leftover scraps from top sheets and utility fabric. They’re machine washable and tie securely around your head. They come in a pack of five, so you could basically wear a different one every day, giving them a few days in between use. Buy on Parachute $ 30

Amadi Tie-Back Reusable Face Masks, Set of 2 Soft and stylish, these masks are all about comfort. They’re made from cotton and polyester, for breathability, and have long ties that secure behind your head. They come in a pack of two, both in a nice neutral striped pattern. Buy on Anthropologie $ 20

5 Pack Pleated Cotton Face Mask These masks are made from 100% cotton and come in a pack of five, with five masks donated to low-income areas of Los Angeles. Choose between a thicker white-striped or a classic blue chambray that ties behind your head. Buy on Lucky Brand $ 25

