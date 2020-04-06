Facebook Admits Blocking Do-It-Yourself Mask Efforts Was an ‘Error’
Facebook said it made an “error” by blocking grassroots efforts to make do-it-yourself face masks aimed at supplementing inventory of protective gear, given the widespread shortage amid the coronavirus crisis, The New York Times reported on Sunday. Acknowledging that its ban on those seeking to profit during the pandemic by selling safety equipment is to blame, the company said those determined to provide assistance were unintentionally blocked as well, assigned to what is widely referred to as “Facebook Jail.” “The automated systems we set up to prevent the sale of medical masks needed by health workers have inadvertently blocked some efforts to donate supplies,” the social media company said in a statement. “We apologize for this error and are working to update our systems to avoid mistakes like this going forward. We don’t want to put obstacles in the way of people doing a good thing.”