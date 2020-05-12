Facebook Agrees to Pay $52 Million in Settlement With Moderators Who Developed PTSD
Facebook has agreed to a $52 million settlement with moderators who developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of their work reviewing content on the social network, The Verge reports. Each of the 11,250 moderators included in the settlement will receive at least $1,000 and up to $50,000 if they are diagnosed with PTSD. The company promised to increase counseling for current content reviewers and tweak the moderation process. A former Facebook moderator, Selena Scola, sued the company in 2018, alleging an unsafe work environment on Facebook’s part. The moderator said she developed PTSD after viewing images of rape, suicide, and murder in the course of her job. Steve Williams, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told The Verge, “We are so pleased that Facebook worked with us to create an unprecedented program to help people performing work that was unimaginable even a few years ago.”