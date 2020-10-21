Facebook and Instagram Wrongly Flag Nigeria Protest Content as ‘False’
Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram have been wrongly flagging Nigerian anti-police brutality protest content as false information, according to VICE News. The demonstrations are against Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which is a unit of the Nigerian police force that has been accused of killing civilians. Users reportedly received alerts claiming that there was “false information” in their posts when they tried posting the hashtag #EndSARS with their content. "We are aware of an issue where some posts in support of #EndSARS are being incorrectly flagged as false in our systems. We are working quickly to resolve this,” a spokesperson for Facebook told Vice. The social media giant did not announce a timeline for when the issue will be fixed.