Facebook Brings in Adviser for Anti-Conservative Bias

Facebook is bringing in an outside adviser to help it avoid potential bias against conservative voices. Axios reports that a conservative bias adviser will be brought in, alongside an auditor to examine the social-media company’s effect on underrepresented communities and communities of color. The move is the latest attempt by Facebook to fight back against claims—pushed during Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to Congress—that it censors conservative voices while promoting liberal ones. The company has also been damaged by reports that it allows advertisers to exclude users by race. The conservative-bias advising group will be led by former Arizona Republican Sen. Jon Kyl, along with his team at Covington & Burling, a Washington, D.C. law firm. The civil-rights audit will be guided by Laura Murphy, director of the ACLU’s Washington Legislative Office.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10