Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Met With President Trump During D.C. Trip
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had an unannounced meeting with President Trump during his visit to Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Axios reports. “Mark is in Washington, D.C., meeting with policymakers to hear their concerns and talk about future internet regulation,” a Facebook spokesperson told the website. “He also had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today.” No further details were immediately available on what the two discussed. The meeting comes after Facebook had been under the scrutiny of the Federal Trade Commission for data privacy violations and multiple states in antitrust probes. Zuckerberg's visit also comes after the Justice Department's announcement of an antitrust investigation into large tech companies, which could include Facebook.