Identities

Facebook Co-Founder Takes Swipe at Elon Musk in Angsty Substack

TECHIE FEUD

The multi-millionaire also cautioned that signs of an impending recession were mounting.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Elon Musk
Chesnot/Getty Images
Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsChelsea Handler Hits Elon Musk With Brutal Sex Diss at SXSW
Alyson Krueger
PoliticsJD Vance Slammed by His Own Cousin Who Fought in Ukraine Over Zelensky ‘Ambush’
Sean Craig
PoliticsTrump Demands MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace Be ‘Forced to Resign’
Leigh Kimmins
RoyalistTrump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
TrumplandICE Now Arresting People With Green Cards as Rubio Promises Deportations
Leigh Kimmins