Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Engaged to Tom Bernthal
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Tom Bernthal, in a Monday Instagram post. “Engaged!!!!” the 50-year-old executive wrote. “(Tom), you are my everything. I could not love you more.” According to People, Bernthal popped the question after the pair enjoyed a hike and a picnic lunch in Vermejo Park Ranch on Sunday. Bernthal, the 46-year-old founder and CEO of strategic consulting agency Kelton Global, reportedly proposed with a ring that features five tiny diamonds that represent each their five children. The engagement comes five years after the death of Sandberg’s first husband, Dave Goldberg. The magazine reports that Sandberg and Bernthal were first introduced by Goldberg’s brother.