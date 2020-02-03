CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Engaged to Tom Bernthal

    LEANING IN TO LOVE

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

    Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Tom Bernthal, in a Monday Instagram post. “Engaged!!!!” the 50-year-old executive wrote. “(Tom), you are my everything. I could not love you more.” According to People, Bernthal popped the question after the pair enjoyed a hike and a picnic lunch in Vermejo Park Ranch on Sunday. Bernthal, the 46-year-old founder and CEO of strategic consulting agency Kelton Global, reportedly proposed with a ring that features five tiny diamonds that represent each their five children. The engagement comes five years after the death of Sandberg’s first husband, Dave Goldberg. The magazine reports that Sandberg and Bernthal were first introduced by Goldberg’s brother.

    Read it at People